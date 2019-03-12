Portugal SAF-T 2019 filings

Portugal has updated the annual data reporting rules for the resident mandatory Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T).

The annual tax and accounting information statement (IES) for reporting in the SAF-T file will change for 2019 data. This will therefore only be applied in 2020, when the 2019 annual IES is due. The deadline for the filing will also move to the 30 April.

The date for the invoicing SAF-T submission deadline has also changed from the 20th to the 15th of the month following the issuance of the invoice. This will apply to February invoices, now due on 15th March.