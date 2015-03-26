Romania looks to cut VAT rate July 2015

The Romanian government is contemplating bringing forward cuts to its VAT rate to 1 July 2015.

The current Romanian VAT rate is 24%. It was set at this rate in 2010 when it was increased from 19% during the height of the Euro crisis. The reduced VAT rate is 9%.

The government has declared that it will either cut the standard to 20% or the reduced VAT rates in July. Earlier this year, the government had indicated that it would cut the Romanian standard rate to 20% at the start of 2016, with a further cut to 18% coming in 2018 subject to continued economic improvements.

A decision is expected in April. Romania is due to hold national elections in 2016.

The average EU VAT rate is just below 22%.