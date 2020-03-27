Slovakia VAT measures for coronavirus crisis

11 Jun - the tax office has confirmed non-resident businesses with a Slovakian VAT registration may apply for VAT deferments like domestic businesses.

27 Marc - The Slovak Ministry of Finance has published proposed relaxation of Value Added Tax and other tax rules. This includes a two-month extension of the VAT payment date, currently the 25th of the month following the reporting month or quarter. This will apply for February, March and April payments. There will also be no interest or penalties on late filings.

Return filings are also postponed, but just by 30 days.

Taxes on employees and the self-employed are to be suspended, too. The legislation and exact new filing dates will be confirmed shortly.