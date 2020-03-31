VATLive > Blog > Jersey > UK Jersey delays GST payments for COVID-19

UK Jersey delays GST payments for COVID-19

  • Mar 31, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Jersey, the Channel Islands (UK) is to delay Goods and Services Tax payments to assist businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

Monthly GST payments for March, April, May and June are delayed by one year of their respective settlement dates. The same applies to businesses on quarterly returns in this period – their return is delayed by twelve months.

GST filings must still be submitted on time.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe