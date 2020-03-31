UK Jersey delays GST payments for COVID-19
- Mar 31, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Jersey, the Channel Islands (UK) is to delay Goods and Services Tax payments to assist businesses during the coronavirus crisis.
Monthly GST payments for March, April, May and June are delayed by one year of their respective settlement dates. The same applies to businesses on quarterly returns in this period – their return is delayed by twelve months.
GST filings must still be submitted on time.
Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
