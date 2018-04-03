UK VAT Split Payments consultation

The UK has announced in the March 2018 Spring Statement a further public consultation on adopting anti-VAT fraud Split Payments on e-commerce. The mechanism would require the VAT-element of online sales to be paid directly to the UK tax authorities at the time of purchase.

Split Payments are already used to a limited extent in Italy and Austria to tackle VAT fraud. Romania has introduced it this year on companies in financial difficulties. Poland is planning to introduce it on some transactions from 1 July 2018.