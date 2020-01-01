Following the 2018 South Dakota vs Wayfair ruling at the US Supreme Court, most of the 45 US states which impose sales tax have updated their rules to bring in out-of-state (non-resident or foreign) sellers into the tax net. This can be by:

imposing an obligation on the foreign seller to sales tax register once over a set threshold; and/or

by imposing an obligation on facilitating marketplaces to collect on behalf of foreign sellers any sales tax due

Major state-level changes to this from 1 January 2020 include: