VAT Reporting update 18.5.1
- May 31, 2018 | Jason Moore
Overview
This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month of May. It includes changes in reporting documents, SII updates, modifications in VR and bug fixes.
Main changes in Reports
- Italy: The return Quadro VP F24 is now available again in PDF format for 2018.
- In the Yearly VAT Returns in XML & e-file formats, we improved the way we handle rounding issues in boxes VF02, VF11, VF13, VE20, VE22 and VE23. We also reworked the sum fields: VL32 + VL33 on the e-file.
- We added the PDF format of the Italian Quadro VP Group return.
- Austria: we have mapped the tax office name plus the address, on the yearly VAT Return in PDF format.
-
Poland: The new quarterly VAT Return for Poland (VAT7 K) has been added and needs to be used starting on July 1st, 2018.
The new monthly VAT return for Poland (VAT7) has been added and needs to be used starting on July 1st, 2018.
-
Spain - SII Changes effective July 1st, 2018
- Updated SII legislation announced by the Spanish fiscal entity (SII v1.1) will be effective from July 1st 2018. Further to the changes we implemented in release 18.4.1, we now have the following updates:
- We now support the special self-invoicing provision affecting the gas sector. It is in accordance with the provisions of additional disposition 3rd and 6th of the Royal Decree 1619/2012 for SuministroLRFacturasRecibidas (Invoices Received).
- Please note that if you are using our SAP Extractor and wish to capture this function, you need to update the Extractor.
- We have updated the Macrodato field threshold to the amount of €100,000,000.
- We have added all the new XML templates for SII v1.1.
- With all SII v1.1 functionality now available, you can begin any user testing you wish to complete. We have made changes to ensure that prior to the 1st of July v1.0 will be used in production environments. However, if this release is installed to a test environment – it will allow you to send v1.1 to enable user testing prior to the 1st of July.
- Please ensure you do not switch between test and production on one database.
Latest news
Avalara Author
Jason Moore
Avalara Author Jason Moore
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.