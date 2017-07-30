Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 01-08-2017
- Jul 30, 2017 | Jason Moore
Poland:
- In the ECL report in XML format, we have added the possibility to file for private persons. There are now two XML files for the PL ECL i.e. one for the filing for companies and one for the filing of private persons.
- In the VAT Return in XML format, we have added the possibility to file for private persons. Please note that since VAT Reporting is not designed for private individuals, this is to be done via the userfields.
Spain:
- The ECL report for quarterly filing is now available in XML format.
- We have now implemented the new modelo 303 and 322 for Spain valid as of July 2017.
- Ireland: We updated the mapping for ID 130 and similar for reporting into Ireland. Before, they were set to no reporting but they had to be reported in the yearly return. We advise to redeliver all 2017 data with these ID's to have consistent reporting for the full year of 2017. ID 130: purchase - domestic - zero rate - capital goods (same for trade and miscellaneous goods)
- Italy: The Intermediate Rate (T) of 5% has been added to the Vat Return.
- Romania: The half-year submission VAT Return is now available.
- Finland: Starting in September 2017, the VAT Return in XML format requires a mandatory timestamp.
