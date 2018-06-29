VAT Reporting v18.6.1
- Jun 29, 2018 | Jason Moore
Overview
This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month of June. It includes changes in reporting documents, SII updates, modifications in VAT Reporting and bug fixes.
Main changes in reports
- Spain:The Modelo 353 Group Return (PDF) has been added, a consolidated form that is to be submitted by the VAT Group leader.
- Poland: The new monthly VAT Returns for Poland (VAT7 and VAT7K) are now available in XML format for 2018, to be used starting July 1st
- Malaysia: Standard VAT rate changed to 0% with starting date of June 1st, 2018. If invoices have been processed for this country since the 1st of June they will need to be redelivered.
- Italy: The Italian Quadro VP Group Return for 2018 is now available in XML format
VAT Return – corrections:
We have fixed an issue in VAT Reporting that affected VAT Returns with corrections in them.
When creating VAT Returns for countries where the filter should be ‘Normal - Show all’ in order to include both corrections and non-corrections into a return, there was an issue preventing corrections from being included in the return. This will have affected returns created since March 2018, that contained corrections and were created under this filter.
Now both the corrective operations made in the period and the corrective operations coming from previous periods are correctly displayed under this filter.
SII v1.1 Changes effective July 1st, 2018
We have released a fix to anyone operating a VAT Group in Spain. There were issues with sending records to the Spanish portal when operating a VAT Group for SII v1.1, these have been rectified in this release.
Please ensure that if you operate a VAT Group in Spain that you install this release for SII v1.1 to function correctly.
SII Cash Regime (Clearing Payments)
We have added some improvements in our support of the SII Cash Regime, they are as follows:
- A new Clearing Generic Template is provided in VAT Reporting to enable users to supply clearing payment information for SII
- An amendment has been made to the date used for the initial invoice when supplying this information to SII
- We fixed an issue that caused some invoices to be redelivered when a clearing payment was added