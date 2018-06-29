VAT Reporting v18.6.1

This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month of June. It includes changes in reporting documents, SII updates, modifications in VAT Reporting and bug fixes.

We have fixed an issue in VAT Reporting that affected VAT Returns with corrections in them.

When creating VAT Returns for countries where the filter should be ‘Normal - Show all’ in order to include both corrections and non-corrections into a return, there was an issue preventing corrections from being included in the return. This will have affected returns created since March 2018, that contained corrections and were created under this filter.

Now both the corrective operations made in the period and the corrective operations coming from previous periods are correctly displayed under this filter.