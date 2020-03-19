Vietnam coronavirus 5-month VAT payment deferment
- Mar 19, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance is to offer a five-month Value Added Tax deferment to assist with companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures are targeting: small businesses; transport; agriculture sector; and foodstuffs and textile sectors.
The VAT holiday would be extended to other taxes, including personal income and corporate income taxes.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara