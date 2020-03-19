VATLive > Blog > Vietnam > Vietnam coronavirus 5-month VAT payment deferment

  • Mar 19, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance is to offer a five-month Value Added Tax deferment to assist with companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures are targeting: small businesses; transport; agriculture sector; and foodstuffs and textile sectors. 

The VAT holiday would be extended to other taxes, including personal income and corporate income taxes.

