Missouri lawmakers have been trying to get an economic nexus and marketplace facilitator bill across the governor’s desk ever since the Supreme Court of the United States issued its groundbreaking decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., on June 21, 2018.

The Wayfair decision overturned a rule that prevented states from taxing the sales of businesses with no physical presence in the state. Although physical presence in a state still creates a sales tax collection obligation, it’s no longer the sole requisite because of Wayfair.

One reason previous attempts to establish economic nexus and a marketplace facilitator law in Missouri failed is because the state’s sales and use tax system is so complex. There are more than 2,000 local taxing jurisdictions in the state, and each has its own reporting code and rate. Making matters more complex, these jurisdictions can overlap; combined rates often include the state, county, and municipal rates plus one or more of more than a dozen special district taxes (e.g., ambulance, library, regional recreation, transportation, etc.). Currently, most local taxing jurisdictions levy a local sales tax only; very few have local use tax, though that could change once Missouri starts taxing remote sales.

The Missouri Department of Revenue already has a sales tax mapping tool that generates the total combined sales tax rate for locations throughout the state. The new law requires the department to create and maintain a use tax mapping tool. This will help out-of-state vendors, who are liable for use tax rather than sales tax — the purview of in-state businesses. Local use tax rates often differ from local sales tax rates in Missouri.

SB 153 also tasks the department with providing reasonable notice of taxability changes. Additionally, businesses won’t be held liable for charging or collecting incorrect tax if the business relied on erroneous data provided by the department.