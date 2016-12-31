France high-value VAT live reporting
- Dec 31, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The new 2017 French Finance Law contains a requirement for any business to report within 24 hours any VAT transaction above €863,000.
The new requirement is not due to come into force until January 2018.
