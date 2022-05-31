Kuwait VAT implementation April 2021

Kuwait news reports indicate that it plans to implement a 5% VAT regime from 1 April 2021.

The indirect tax is being introduced as the economy seeks to rebalance its reliance on oil revenues. Oil prices have fallen from over $125 to $75 per barrel in the past five years. 

Kuwait is one of the six Arab Gulf states which committed to introducing a common VAT zone in 2017. So far, only Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain have done so. It is expected that Oman will introduce VAT in October 2019.

Kuwait VAT
