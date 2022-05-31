UK importers reminded to use correct European country code on customs declarations

HMRC has issued guidance to remind businesses importing goods into the UK that they must use the correct two-digit country code (ISO-2 code) on the customs declaration when declaring the European Union country of:

Origin

Dispatch

Preferential origin.

From February 8, 2022, the country code “EU” was removed from the UK Trade Tariff and the Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system. HMRC will also soon be removing the code from the Customs Declaration Service (CDS) and the Online Tariff Tool.

