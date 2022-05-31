UK importers reminded to use correct European country code on customs declarations

HMRC has issued guidance to remind businesses importing goods into the UK that they must use the correct two-digit country code (ISO-2 code) on the customs declaration when declaring the European Union country of:

  • Origin
  • Dispatch
  • Preferential origin.

From February 8, 2022, the country code “EU” was removed from the UK Trade Tariff and the Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system. HMRC will also soon be removing the code from the Customs Declaration Service (CDS) and the Online Tariff Tool.

European Union Country Codes:

Country

Code

Austria

AT

Belgium

BE

Bulgaria

BG

Croatia

HR

Cyprus

CY

Czech Republic

CZ

Denmark

DK

Estonia

EE

Finland

FI

France

FR

Germany

DE

Greece

GR

Hungary

HU

Ireland

IE

Italy

IT

Latvia

LV

Lithuania

LT

Luxembourg

LU

Malta

MT

Netherlands

NL

Poland

PL

Portugal

PT

Romania

RO

Slovak Republic       

SK

Slovenia

SI

Spain

ES

Sweden

SE

Many businesses took advantage of an easement in the TCA in 2021 and used an EU statement to show origin. However, businesses must ensure they declare the correct specific EU country of origin for customs purposes going forward.

United Kingdom Customs Duty and Import Tax
