UK importers reminded to use correct European country code on customs declarations
HMRC has issued guidance to remind businesses importing goods into the UK that they must use the correct two-digit country code (ISO-2 code) on the customs declaration when declaring the European Union country of:
- Origin
- Dispatch
- Preferential origin.
From February 8, 2022, the country code “EU” was removed from the UK Trade Tariff and the Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system. HMRC will also soon be removing the code from the Customs Declaration Service (CDS) and the Online Tariff Tool.
European Union Country Codes:
Country
Code
Austria
AT
Belgium
BE
Bulgaria
BG
Croatia
HR
Cyprus
CY
Czech Republic
CZ
Denmark
DK
Estonia
EE
Finland
FI
France
FR
Germany
DE
Greece
GR
Hungary
HU
Ireland
IE
Italy
IT
Latvia
LV
Lithuania
LT
Luxembourg
LU
Malta
MT
Netherlands
NL
Poland
PL
Portugal
PT
Romania
RO
Slovak Republic
SK
Slovenia
SI
Spain
ES
Sweden
SE
Many businesses took advantage of an easement in the TCA in 2021 and used an EU statement to show origin. However, businesses must ensure they declare the correct specific EU country of origin for customs purposes going forward.
