E-invoicing in the UAE

E‑invoicing will become mandatory in the UAE for business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions from July 2026. Business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions are not currently included in the mandate, but this is likely to change in future phases.

The UAE uses a Decentralised Continuous Transaction Control and Exchange (DCTCE) model based on the Peppol 5-corner framework, facilitating real-time exchange and validation of invoices via accredited service providers (ASPs).

How the e‑invoicing process will work in the UAE: