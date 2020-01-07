German VAT number
Businesses providing taxable supplies in Germany may be required to apply for a German VAT number. The conditions include:
- Importing into Germany,
- Buying and selling goods within Germany
- Holding live events with ticket sales
- Selling to German consumers over the internet.
German VAT number format
The general format of a German VAT number is: DE 123456789.
The tax office splits VAT number into two: one for reporting VAT filings and general correspondence; the second for identification for companies undertaking EU cross border transactions (intra-community supplies).
German Number Format
|Country Code
|DE
|Format
|123456789
|Characters
|9 characters
|Notes
How do I get a German VAT number
Applications for a VAT number must be submitted to the appropriate tax office. The office depends on where the foreign company is based. Non-EU companies wishing to register must apply to the Berlin tax office.
The tax office will require details of the applicant, plus usually extracts from the articles of association of the company. The tax office may ask additional questions if the company has a limited trading history and/or is dealing in goods susceptible to VAT fraud.
