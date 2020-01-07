German EC Sales Lists (ESL)

ESLs are filed in Germany on a monthly basis for goods once sales go over €100,000 per annum. Otherwise, it is quarterly filings for goods. For services, the returns are filed quarterly. The filing date is the 25th of the month following the reporting period (monthly/quarterly) end.

German ESL filings are made online. There may be a fine of up to €5,000 for late or incorrect German ESL filings.