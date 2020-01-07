If a Lithuanian VAT registered business, resident or non-resident, is selling goods or services to other VAT registered companies in Europe, then an EC Sales List (ESL) return may be required. These may also be known as recapitulative statements.

This is in addition to the regular Lithuanian VAT return or Lithuanian Intrastat. ESLs can be submitted by using Form FR0564 or electronically through the STI website using the Electronic Declaration System.