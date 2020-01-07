Lithuanian VAT returns

If there are misdeclarations or late fillings of Lithuania VAT returns, foreign companies may be subject to penalties. Late filings are subject to small penalties and a charge of 0.03% per day of the VAT due if payment has been delayed. Penalties for incorrect VAT reporting range from 10 to 50% of the underpaid VAT depending on the circumstances. There is a five year statute of limitations for Lithuanian VAT, except in the case of fraud, where it is extended to eight years.