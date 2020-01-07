Lithuanian VAT invoice requirements

Lithuanian VAT rules on the format and information to be provided on invoices broadly conform to the obligations of the EU VAT Directive and its VAT invoice requirements.

Lithuanian VAT invoices should be issued immediately following the taxable supply. In the case of long term services such as supply of electricity, invoices may be issued on a monthly basis on the 10th day of the month following the supply. Invoices must be stored for ten years. Lithuania, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.