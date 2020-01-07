Slovenian VAT invoice requirements

For intra-Community transactions, Slovenian VAT invoices must be issued by the 15th day of the month after the taxable supply. For all other transactions, there is no time limit for issuing invoices. However, the VAT must be paid and included in the tax return for the tax period in which the transaction took place. Invoices must be stored for ten years. Slovenia, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.