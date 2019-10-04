Slovenian VAT returns

Any company registered with the Slovenian tax authorities (see our Slovenian VAT registration briefing) as a non-resident VAT trader must report taxable transactions through periodic filings, known as returns.

How often are Slovenian VAT returns required? The default tax return period in Slovenia is one calendar month. Businesses with a turnover of less than EUR210,000 per year may opt to file quarterly returns, however, businesses carrying out any intra-Community transactions must submit monthly returns regardless of turnover. Note that newly registered businesses and non-resident businesses must also submit monthly returns regardless of turnover. What Slovenian VAT can be deducted? In addition to declaring sales or output VAT in the Slovenian VAT return, companies can offset this by the corresponding input or purchase VAT. There are some exceptions, including: Entertainment expenses

Accommodation

Food and drink expenses

Passenger vehicles, fuel and maintenance

What are the deadlines for filing Slovenian VAT returns?

Type of return Frequency Filing deadline Document Format VAT return Monthly Last business day of the month following the end of the tax period,

20th of the following month Form DDV - O PDF VAT return Quarterly Last business day of the month following the end of the tax period,

20th of the following month Form DDV - O PDF EC listing Monthly 25th of the following month Form RP-O PDF Intrastat Monthly 1st to 15th of the month following the reference period Intrastat Declaration ASCII

Slovenian VAT returns are generally due before the last working day of the month following the period end. However, if a business is obliged to submit an EC sales list the VAT return is due by the 20th day of the month following the period end. VAT returns should be filed electronically through the Slovenian tax authority’s website. Any Slovenian VAT due must be paid by the end of the month following the VAT period end.

Slovenian VAT penalties