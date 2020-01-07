Slovenian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Since foreign companies are held liable for any missing or incorrectly charged VAT, it is important that the correct Slovenian VAT rates are applied. The rates are set by Slovenia, but must follow the broad rules on the use of the standard, higher rate and reduced rates.

If a foreign company is providing goods under its Slovenian VAT registration, it must comply with the local obligations on record keeping, invoicing and VAT rates . This includes:

The tax point (time of supply) rules in Slovenia determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly)

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.