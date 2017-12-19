2018 VAT rate changes
- Dec 19, 2017 | Jason Moore
Below is a summary of the principle VAT rate changes in the European Union and the rest of the world on 1 January 2018. Find details of 2018 EU VAT rates for the 28 member states or International VAT and GST rates 2018.
A reported VAT rise in South Sudan is to be confirmed.
|Country
|VAT change
|Cyprus
|Imposition of 19% standard VAT rate on land transactions for business use
|Latvia
|Introduction of Super Reduced 5% VAT rate
|Liechtenstein
|VAT rate cut to 7.7%
|Lebanon
|Increases VAT to 11%
|Montenegro
|Raises VAT to 21%
|Norway
|Reduced VAT rate increased to 12%
|Saudi Arabia
|Introduction of 5% VAT 1 Jan
|Switzerland
|VAT rate cut to 7.7%
|Tunisia
|Raises VAT to 19%
|United Arab Emirates
|Introduction of 5% VAT 1 Jan
|Vanuatu
|Raises VAT to 15%
