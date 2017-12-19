VATLive > Blog > VAT > 2018 VAT rate changes - Avalara

2018 VAT rate changes

  • Dec 19, 2017 | Jason Moore
Below is a summary of the principle VAT rate changes in the European Union and the rest of the world on 1 January 2018. Find details of 2018 EU VAT rates for the 28 member states or International VAT and GST rates 2018.

A reported VAT rise in South Sudan is to be confirmed.

CountryVAT change
CyprusImposition of 19% standard VAT rate on land transactions for business use
LatviaIntroduction of Super Reduced 5% VAT rate
LiechtensteinVAT rate cut to 7.7%
LebanonIncreases VAT to 11%
MontenegroRaises VAT to 21%
NorwayReduced VAT rate increased to 12%
Saudi ArabiaIntroduction of 5% VAT 1 Jan
SwitzerlandVAT rate cut to 7.7%
TunisiaRaises VAT to 19%
United Arab EmiratesIntroduction of 5% VAT 1 Jan
VanuatuRaises VAT to 15%
