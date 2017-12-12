VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Latvia new 5% reduced VAT - Avalara

Latvia new 5% reduced VAT

  Dec 12, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Latvia new 5% reduced VAT

Latvia's Ministry of Finance has confirmed plans to introduce a new, super reduced VAT rate of 5% from 1 January 2018. The new rate will apply to a range of locally produced vegetables and fruit.

Under the provisions of the EU's VAT Directive, EU member states may have two reduced VAT rates which should be at least 5% or above. Latvia already has a reduced VAT rate of 12%.

