Botswana VAT COVID-19 reliefs

The Botswana Ministry of Finance has published a range of Value Added Tax and other tax measurer for businesses affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

These include:

VAT credit refund on VAT returns will be processed within 21 days instead of the usual 60 days for small businesses.

Larger businesses, above P250 million annual turnover, will have to apply for a similar speedy credit repayment.

