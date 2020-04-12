Botswana VAT COVID-19 reliefs
- Apr 12, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Botswana Ministry of Finance has published a range of Value Added Tax and other tax measurer for businesses affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
These include:
- VAT credit refund on VAT returns will be processed within 21 days instead of the usual 60 days for small businesses.
- Larger businesses, above P250 million annual turnover, will have to apply for a similar speedy credit repayment.
Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
