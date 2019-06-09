VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Bulgaria raises VAT registration threshold

Bulgaria raises VAT registration threshold

  • Jun 9, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Bulgaria is considering raising its VAT registration threshold. The current threshold will rise from BGN 50,000 to BGN 100,000 sales per annum. The new threshold will apply 1 January 2019.

In addition, it is a proposed a new reduced VAT rates of 5% will be introduced. This will apply basic foodstuffs. The standard VAT rate in Bulgaria is 20%, and there is one reduced VAT rate is 9%.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
