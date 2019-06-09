Bulgaria raises VAT registration threshold

Bulgaria is considering raising its VAT registration threshold. The current threshold will rise from BGN 50,000 to BGN 100,000 sales per annum. The new threshold will apply 1 January 2019.

In addition, it is a proposed a new reduced VAT rates of 5% will be introduced. This will apply basic foodstuffs. The standard VAT rate in Bulgaria is 20%, and there is one reduced VAT rate is 9%.