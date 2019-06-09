Bulgaria raises VAT registration threshold
- Jun 9, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria is considering raising its VAT registration threshold. The current threshold will rise from BGN 50,000 to BGN 100,000 sales per annum. The new threshold will apply 1 January 2019.
In addition, it is a proposed a new reduced VAT rates of 5% will be introduced. This will apply basic foodstuffs. The standard VAT rate in Bulgaria is 20%, and there is one reduced VAT rate is 9%.
Need help with your Bulgarian VAT compliance?
Researching Bulgarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses