VATLive > Blog > Americas News > Chile VAT on foreign B2C digital services

Chile VAT foreign B2C digital services

  • Apr 4, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Chile has dropped plans to impose a 10% turnover tax on digital services provided by the likes of Facebook, Airbnb, Google and Spotify to consumers. This was to be levied on B2C non-resident providers of: downloadable or streaming media; advertising services; intermediary services; and cloud software. Taxes due were to be withheld by registered credit card companies.

The Minister of Finance last week has instead proposed regard such foreign supplies as subject to 19% VAT. This would imply obliging non-resident providers to register and collect VAT themselves without the use of payment intermediaries.

Latest Chilean news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/chile
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/chile
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/chile
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe