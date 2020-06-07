Costa Rica VAT cut to 9% proposal

Costa Rica is to considering cutting Value Added Tax on the current standard rate of 13% to 9%. The reduction to help businesses cope with the COVID-19 epidemic would be in place for one year.

Costa Rica introduced VAT in 2019, replacing Sales Tax which was only levied on goods.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker. Countries such as Germany and Mexico are also processing VAT cuts as countries move out of the Emergency and Containment phases of the coronavirus crisis into Recovery. This means providing economic stimulants for consumers as lockdown ends.