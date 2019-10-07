Czech reduced VAT rates update
- Oct 7, 2019
Planned reductions of a range of goods to the reduced 10% Czech VAT rate have been rescheduled to either April or May 2020. There is still opposition to the tax subsidy accounting for the exact date of the change. When promulgated, the change will affect the following goods which will be reclassified from the 22% standard VAT rate:
- e-books
- public water services
- catering services (including draught beer)
- footwear
- repairs to clothing
- hairdressing services
