Estonia VAT payment delays for coronavirus

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (ETCB) has introduced a VAT payment delay for taxpayers until 1 May 2020.

Value Added Tax will not have to be paid, but returns must be submitted as normal. Estonian returns are due by the 20th of the month following the reporting period. Companies in difficulties need to apply for the payment of tax arrears in instalments through the ETCB’s e-service environment. The tax office is as flexible as possible in debt proceedings and will not initiate compulsory payments in an emergency. In addition, all VAT audits and assessments are suspended.

The measure is designed to help businesses suffering as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister of Finance, Martin Helme, promised more relief in the next few days. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.