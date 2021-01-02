European 2021 VAT registration and Intrastat threshold changes
Below is a summary of the main European 2021 VAT registration threshold and Intrastat reporting thresholds. You can check 2021 global VAT rate changes here.
- Bulgaria – Intrastat arrivals drops to BGN430,000 from BGN 470,000. Dispatches drops to BGN 270,000 from BGN 290,000
- The Finnish VAT registration threshold rises from €10,000 per annum to €15,000 per annum for resident taxpayers
- Lithuanian has raised its VAT registration threshold from €45,000 to €55,000 per annum
- Luxembourg has increased its VAT registration threshold to €35,000 from €30,000
- The Maltese VAT registration threshold rises from €30,000 to €35,000.
- Whilst the UK has left the EU VAT regime from 1 January 2021, UK Intrastat will apply on arrivals until 31 December 2021. It will continue for Northern Ireland businesses beyond this.
- The Albanian VAT registration threshold rises to ALL 10million from ALL 2million.
