France VAT fiscal representative
- Apr 4, 2017 | Richard Asquith
France has updated the list of non-EU countries whose businesses are required to appoint a French fiscal representative if they are French VAT registered.
Argentina has been added to the list – meaning Argentinian companies or sole traders etc. VAT registered in France must now appoint a local tax representative. A range of new countries where added, including: Japan; New Zealand; and South Africa.
Need a fiscal representative in France?
Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your French VAT compliance?
Researching French VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses