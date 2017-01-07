VATLive > Blog > European News > French VAT 2017 changes - Avalara

French VAT 2017 changes

  • Jan 7, 2017 | Richard Asquith
France has updated its VAT code for 2017 with a number of changes.

  • Paper-based sales and purchase invoices may now be transferred to digital-only storage instead.
  • The reduced 5.5% VAT rate is now applicable to a range of social housing, construction and property activities
  • The VAT import reverse charge provision has been modified, requiring a permit from customs

Non-EU businesses selling in France will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.

Researching French VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara