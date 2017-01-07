French VAT 2017 changes
- Jan 7, 2017 | Richard Asquith
France has updated its VAT code for 2017 with a number of changes.
- Paper-based sales and purchase invoices may now be transferred to digital-only storage instead.
- The reduced 5.5% VAT rate is now applicable to a range of social housing, construction and property activities
- The VAT import reverse charge provision has been modified, requiring a permit from customs
