Iceland cuts VAT rate
- Dec 24, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Iceland has confirmed that it will reduce its VAT rate from 24% to 22.5% from 1 January 2019. This will include a cut in the rate applied to e-books and online journals, which will be recatgorised from the standard rate to the nil rate.
Need help with your Icelandic VAT compliance?
Researching Icelandic VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
May-31-2022
Finance and tax compliance: make your business grow faster
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
Jun-1-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
May-27-2022
End of transitional period for Import VAT changes in France
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/iceland,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/iceland
May-27-2022
Romania - Introduction of National e-Transport System
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara