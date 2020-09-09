VATLive > Blog > Israel > Israel COVID-19 VAT rate cut

Israel COVID-19 VAT rate cut

  • Sep 9, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Israel’s head of National Economic Council, which advises the head of state on economic issues, has recommended a temporary Value Added Tax cut from 17% to 12%.  This would help support businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, and to boost flat consumer spending. 

This could follow the example of Germany’s VAT cut from 19% to 16% until the end of this year. Early economic data has suggested this had helped to an extent with the easing of the lockdown.

The Finance Ministry has already responded, opposing the move.

Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe