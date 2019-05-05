Lithuania VAT rate cut to 18%
- May 5, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Lithuanian parliament is considering a proposal to cut the standard VAT rate from 21% to 18%. It was last raised from 19% to 21% in September 2009 during the financial crisis.
The proposal is being promoted as a boost to the economy, and lowering the disincentive to tax fraud. VAT is the largest tax revenue for the government.
