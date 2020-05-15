Luxembourg VAT credits in coronavirus pandemic

15 May - suspension of VAT penalties for late returns has now been ended.

Update 28 April, the Luxembourg tax authorities has suspended penalties on all delayed filings.

Update 17 April - Intrastat deadlines for February to June 2020 have been moved back by upto two weeks.

Update 9 April: Businesses may now apply for postponement of VAT payments stretching back to the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The applicant must show financial difficulties due to the situation.

Update, 19 March: The Luxembourg Ministry of Finance has confirmed speedy refunds of VAT credits due to businesses on balances below €10,000. No fines will be levied for late filing of VAT returns until further notice.

This is designed to help taxpayers experiencing credit issues as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

