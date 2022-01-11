The Mexican tax authority (Servicio de Administración Tributaria – “SAT”) has announced changes to its CFDI (Comprobante Fiscal Digital por Internet) electronic invoicing system. The changes affect both the CFDI issue and receipt/payment process flows, and will be effective from January 1 2022.

CFDI 4.0

The latest version of the electronic invoice (CFDI) will include the following changes:

new required data elements for invoicing and B2C invoice reports (e.g. ticket portals and POS solutions)

addition of postal code of customer

addition of tax regime/domicile of customer

addition and validation of customer name

indication if the CFDI relates to exports

indicate if CFDI is subject to taxes

addition of the reason for a cancellation of an e-invoice (with four standard options)

changes to service response codes related to cancellation of e-invoices

addition of new validation elements

In addition, there are also major changes to the withholding and payment CFDI 2.0 and Payment Receipt Complement 2.0.

SAT will publish the technical documentation and details of the specific changes on its website.

Find out more about Avalara’s e-invoicing solutions.