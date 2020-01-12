VATLive > Blog > Mexico > Mexico VAT payers ‘blacklist’

Mexico VAT payers ‘blacklist’

  • Jan 12, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Mexico has issued its latest VAT payers ‘blacklist’. This details all businesses that its suspects of VAT fraud. It is a requirement for other businesses to ensure their suppliers and businesses are not on the list. Any invoices from listed businesses will have no validity for VAT – for example, buyers will not be able to deduct input VAT paid to blacklisted businesses.

The businesses on the list have failed to provide sufficient evidence on audit questions, including: request for proof of ownership of assets; evidence of a functional business or infrastructure; and other investigation issues.

Published blacklists are becoming increasingly common in the fight against VAT fraud.

