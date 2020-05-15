VATLive > Blog > Nigeria > Nigeria VAT measures for coronavirus

Nigeria VAT measures for coronavirus

  • May 15, 2020 | Richard Asquith

21 April - In addition to the below late filing easement, Value Added Tax payments are delayed from the deadline of the 21st of the month until the last day of the month until further notice.

26 March - The Nigerian Federal Inland Revenue Service has delayed the deadlines on Value Added Tax returns to help businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead of VAT returns being due on the 21st of the month following the reporting period, they will be due by the last working day of the month. The same relief is being provided for withholding tax returns. Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
