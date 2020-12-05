VATLive > Blog > Slovenia > Slovenia VAT payments delay for coronavirus

Slovenia VAT payments delay for coronavirus

  • Dec 5, 2020 | Richard Asquith

5 Dec - the government is offering a two-year VAT payments plan through to the end of 2022.

18 May - Slovenia is to end the below VAT reliefs on 31 May 2020 as the pandemic official emergency is ended.

28 March - Slovenia has offered businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak the opportunity to apply for a deferral of their Value Added Tax payments. If granted, this would come without any penalties or interest charges. However, VAT filings still need to be submitted on time.

Other tax returns have been delayed by two months. Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

