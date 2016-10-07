Turkey VAT update
- Oct 7, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Turkish 2104 VAT Law has been recently amended. Changes include:
- Bond purchases become VAT exempt
- An exemption from VAT on transportation costs for animal-related supplies
- Changes to the VAT calculation on related-party transactions
- VAT exemption on certain certified infrastructure construction
- A VAT exemption on the trading of asset leases by financial institutions
Turkey VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/turkey,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/turkey,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/turkey,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/turkey,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/turkey,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/turkey,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara