Turkey VAT update

  • Oct 7, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Turkish 2104 VAT Law has been recently amended. Changes include:

  • Bond purchases become VAT exempt
  • An exemption from VAT on transportation costs for animal-related supplies
  • Changes to the VAT calculation on related-party transactions
  • VAT exemption on certain certified infrastructure construction
  • A VAT exemption on the trading of asset leases by financial institutions

