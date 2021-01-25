VATLive > Blog > Uganda > Uganda eases VAT filings and interest for COVID-19

Uganda eases VAT filings and interest for COVID-19

  • Jan 25, 2021 | Richard Asquith

24 Jan update - accomodation and hotel services are exempted from VAT until 30 June 2021

The Ugandan Revenue Authority has announced a delay in Value Added Tax filings and payments to assist businesses during the coronavirus virus epidemic.

VAT filings due on 15 April are now postponed until 30 April 2020. Other tax returns, including payroll and withholding taxes, are postponed, too.

Any returns due on 15 March may be now filed and paid by 31 March without accruing penalties or late payments.

