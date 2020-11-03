3 Nov - The Ministry of Economics and Finance has announced a cut to zero for VAT on hotel and accomodation services. Catering services will be reduced to 9%.

23 June - May VAT payments have been delayed to June.

12 June - the next round of businesses mandated to start issuing electronic invoices have been given a registration delay until 1 December 2020. The original deadline was 1 August.

27 May - the General Directorate has announced a six-month payment option on April VAT liabilities. Larger tax payers may switch to monthly VAT payments.

25 March - The General Directorate of Tax in Uruguay has extended this month’s VAT filing deadline until 27 March for companies. This is to help businesses cope with the disruption created by the coronavirus epidemic.

The payment date has also been extended by one month for February and March VAT liabilities. Taxpayers may also apply for a phased repayment plan.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT tracker of measures being introduced to reduce the tax burden