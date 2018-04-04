VAT Reporting update 18.3.1
- Apr 4, 2018 | Jason Moore
Overview
This release is a maintenance release of the VAT Reporting application for the month March. It includes changes to reports, modifications and bug fixes.
Main changes in Reports
- We have improved the reporting of transactions with mixed flows on the PL, CZ and IT VAT Books.
- South Africa: standard VAT rate changed to 15% with starting date of April 1st, 2018. If invoices have been processed for this country since the 1st of April they will need to be redelivered.
- Austria: We have updated the Yearly VAT Return in PDF & XML format for 2017.
- Norway: We have updated the Monthly VAT Return in PDF format for 2018.
- New Zealand: The VAT Return can be now created under the Normal - show all filter, this allows corrections to be reported.
- Germany: The online submission ERiC Elster software has been upgraded to version 27.4.6.0.
-
Hungary Local Listing Annex 1865M:
- We changed the logic for reporting invoices below the threshold, in lines 04 and 07
- We have also made a change in the reporting of operations to box 6.
- Czech Republic: The Periodic VAT Return in PDF format for 2018 is now available.
- Greece: We have applied reduced VAT rates on islands Leros and Kos with a starting date of April 1st, 2018. If invoices have been processed for these islands since the 1st of April they will need to be redelivered.
- Slovenia: We now support the VAT return in pdf format for corrections. The report is located under the filter corrections - grouped by period including original documents. The standard filter for the SI VAT return has now been changed to show only non-corrections.
- Switzerland: 550 Annual return - We have added annual correction statement 550 for 2018 and 2017.
- Australia: The Monthly VAT Return in PDF format has been updated
Jason Moore
