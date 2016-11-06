Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 07-11-2016
- Nov 6, 2016 | Jason Moore
- Czech Republic:There is a new functionality to file a correction in VAT Book.
- Estonia: As of January 2017, the layout of the VAT return will change. The new VAT rate of 14% is shown in a new box and it is already available for transactions dated 2017.
- Czech Republic: A new decree was published stating that telecommunication services are now also part of the reverse charge system. Starting from October 1 st , 2016, the code in the report for these transactions in VAT Book, will be 21.
VAT Reporting v16.10.3
- Lithuania: we now support the new ISAF report in xml format.
Find out more information about how VAT Reporting can help you.
Latest news
Avalara Author
Jason Moore
Avalara Author Jason Moore
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.