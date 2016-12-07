Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 08-12-2016
- Dec 7, 2016 | Jason Moore
- Finland: There is a new VAT return in pdf form and we now support correction VAT returns.
- Austria: Negative amounts on the AT VAT Return in both PDF and XML will now trigger a warning when you create the report.
- Lithuania: The official ledger is being replaced by a VAT Book starting 01/10/2016. The reports (pdf + xml) behind the official ledger have been disabled after 30/09/2016.
- Slovakia: We now also support Part D of the SK VAT Book.
Jason Moore
