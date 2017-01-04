Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 05-01-2017
- Jan 4, 2017 | Jason Moore
- Austria: The new periodical VAT Return for 2017 is now available in PDF format.
- Finland: We now support the new e-format for the VAT Return and EC Listing to be used in 2017.
- Germany: The new periodical VAT Return in XML & PDF format is now available.
- Norway: The VAT return for 2017 has completely changed its form and content.
- Romania: The new standard rate of 19% starting on 01/01/2017 is now available in our software.
-
Luxembourg: We now support in the eCDF format for the following reports:
- Yearly VAT return for 2015, 2016 and 2017.
- Monthly and quarterly VAT returns.
- EC Listing.
VAT Reporting v16.12.2
- Spain: The new yearly Modelo 390 form for 2017 is now available in e-format.
Find out more information about how VAT Reporting. can help you.
Latest news
Avalara Author
Jason Moore
Avalara Author Jason Moore
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.