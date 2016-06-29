Avalara VAT Reporting content updates 30-6-2016
- Jun 29, 2016 | Jason Moore
- New Interface Changes to VAT Reporting.
- New Cleanup function in VAT Reporting.
- Set new on hold date – without releasing.
- In the Data Mining panels, it is now possible to filter numeric values using the Not equal to operator.
